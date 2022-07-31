Brewers vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox square off on Sunday, July 31 with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Aaron Ashby (2-8, 4.38 ERA) will take the mound for Milwaukee, while Boston gives the starting nod to Josh Winckowski (3-5, 5.18 ERA).

The Brewers (57-44) have won four straight games and have moved to 7-1 in the second half of the season. They picked up the 9-4 win on Saturday as former Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe went deep in the fifth inning. Ashby will be starting his 14th game of the season and is coming off a tough loss where he pitched seven innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs while taking his eighth season loss. After this series wraps, the Brew Crew will be off Monday before heading to Pittsburgh on Tuesday for a three-game divisional set against the Pirates.

The Red Sox (50-52) are in the middle of a detrimental slide that could be putting the nails in the coffin of their season. They’ve gone 2-7 in their nine games in the second half and can’t string together wins. Winckowski will be starting his ninth game of the year and has lost four straight starts. In his most recent outing, he pitched three innings and got rocked to the tune of six hits and five earned runs. After the game, the Red Sox will hit the road to take on the Houston Astros in a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Josh Winckowski

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -140, Red Sox +120

Moneyline pick: Brewers -140

Looking at the starting pitching matchup, Ashby has been bad but Winckowski has been worse. He has given up 15 earned runs in those games, and Milwaukee is coming in swinging a hot bat. The Brewers have outscored the Red Sox 23-9 in this series so far and should continue that streak by completing the sweep on Sunday.

Player prop pick: Christian Yelich over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Yelich will have the handedness matchup over the righty Winckowski. Although he has never faced him, Yelich has been on quite the tear. He has a hit in nine straight games and has at least two bases in four of his last six games. Yelich should total at least two bases on Sunday.

