Royals vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zack Greinke is set to start for the Royals, while Jordan Montgomery gets the nod for the Yankees.

It has been a tough season for the Royals. They just traded one of their best hitters Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees for a few pitching prospects. The bullpen has had major struggles and that has shown in this series against the Yankees. They did just get Salvador Perez back the IL which will give their offense a boost. On the mound, Greinke has been up and down this season as he has a 3—6 record with a 4.35 ERA.

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season and a big reason for that is the favorite to win AL MVP, Aaron Judge. What he has done this season is truly incredible and has played a major role in the Yankees success. This season, Judge is hitting .300 with 42 home runs and 91 runs batted in. On the mound, Jordan Montgomery has been great as he is 3-3 with a 3.50 ERA.

Royals vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Zack Greinke vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Yankees -265, Royals +225

Moneyline pick: Yankees -265

With the way this series has gone, it is nearly impossible for me to choose the Royals. Judge has been on a tear and I expect that continue while the rest of the Yankees lineup has continued to swing the bat well. Look for New York to pick up the win Sunday.

Player prop pick: Matt Carpenter over 1.5 total bases (+110)

In his career against Greinke, Carpenter is hitting .333 with two home runs in 45 at-bats. Carpenter is coming off a game where he hit a home run, so he is seeing the ball well. In home games, Carpenter is hitting .375 with nine home runs. Back him to go over 1.5 total bases at plus money.

