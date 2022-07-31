Rangers vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dane Dunning is set to start for the Rangers, while Reid Detmers get the nod for the Angels.

Heading into the season, there was some hype around the Rangers. After signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, many thought they would be contenders. That hasn’t been the case as they have had major struggles. Adolis Garcia has had a decent season as he’s hitting .248 with 18 home runs and 63 runs batted in. On the mound, Dunning has had struggles this season as he is 1-6 with a 4.38 ERA. The Rangers could potentially be sellers at the trade deadline.

The Angels have been one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB this season. Like the Rangers, they had some hype heading into this season. But a few months in, they had a few long losing streaks, basically ending their chances. Shohei Ohtani has been fantastic, but some thing he may be traded before the deadline. On the mound, Detmers has been up and down as he is 3-3 with a 3.84 ERA.

Rangers vs. Angels

Pitchers: Dane Dunning vs. Reid Detmers

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rangers -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Angels -120, Rangers +100

Moneyline pick: Rangers +100

After blowing last night’s game, I am going with the Rangers today. If their bullpen could've been better last night, they would've won handily. I expect Detmers to get hit around a bit and the Rangers to win a high scoring battle.

Player prop pick: Marcus Semien over 1.5 total bases (+100)

So far this season, Semien has been much better against left-handed pitching versus right-handed pitching. Against lefties, Semien is hitting .262 versus .233 against righties. Semien is also 3-6 off Detmers in his career. Look for him to have a strong game Sunday.

