Dodgers vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tony Gonsolin (11-1, 2.26 ERA) will start for Los Angeles, while Colorado sends German Marquez (6-8, 5.25 ERA) to the mound.

The Dodgers (67-33) had won the first two games of this series before dropping Saturday’s contest. Clayton Kershaw was outpitched, and the Los Angeles lineup couldn’t keep up. Gonsolin will look for a better result in his 19th start of the season. He is coming off his first loss of the season where he pitched six innings and gave up six hits, and four earned runs against the Washington Nationals. The Dodgers will continue their road trip with a four-game divisional set against the San Francisco Giants starting Monday.

The Rockies (46-56) picked up their third win in the second half of the season on Saturday. They won 5-3 with outfielder Randal Grichuk going 2-4 with three RBI, including a two-run triple that gave them the lead in the sixth inning. Marquez will be starting his 20th game of the season. He is coming off his eighth season loss, where he pitched six innings, and gave up seven hits and only one earned run.

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. German Marquez

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 11.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -195, Rockies +165

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -195

Los Angeles remains one of the best teams in baseball and on Sunday, they get to send NL Cy Young hopeful Gonsolin to the mound. This game is at Coors Field, so he can make a statement with a solid outing in a hitter-friendly environment. The Dodgers lineup is dangerous from top to bottom, and Marquez rarely gets the run support he needs. Los Angeles should bounce back and take the series finale on Sunday.

Player prop pick: Jake Lamb under 1.5 hits (-265)

Lamb has had a successful career against Marquez, going 13-38 with a home run and double. That said, he is hitting only .237 this season with two home runs and four RBI in 23 games. Lamb only has two multi-hit games all season, and he shouldn’t tally two on Sunday.

