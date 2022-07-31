Mets vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at LoanDepot Park in Miami and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Taijuan Walker is set to start for the Mets, while Pablo Lopez gets the nod for the Marlins.

The Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball this season. In his first year with the club, Buck Showalter has looked like the perfect fit for this team. Right around this time of the year, most Mets teams go on big losing streaks eliminating themselves from the playoffs. I don’t expect that to be the case this season. Pete Alonso has been great for the Mets this season as he’s hitting .274 with 26 home runs and 84 runs batted in. On the mound, Walker has shocked fans a bit as he’s 8-2 with a 2.67 ERA.

This season, the Marlins have been around .500 for a good portion, but they haven't been a contender and seem to be sellers at the trade deadline. They have been one of the worst hitting teams in baseball. It has been reported that they’re open moving everyone but Sandy Alcantara. He’s not on the mound today but Pablo Lopez is. He’s 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA this season.

Mets vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Pablo Lopez

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet New York

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Mets -150, Marlins +130

Moneyline pick: Mets -150

The Mets are the much better team in this matchup. I expect it to be a good outing from Lopez as it could be his last as a Marlin, but I still expect New York to come out on top.

Player prop pick: Brandon Nimmo over 0.5 base hits (-235)

In his career against Lopez, Nimmo is hitting .294 with a home run. Nimmo has also been far better on the road versus at home this season. It wouldn't surprise me if he put one out today. Look for a big game from Nimmo in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.