Twins vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres square off on Sunday, July 31 with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Minnesota will start Dylan Bundy (6-4, 5.02 ERA), while Sean Manaea (5-5, 4.33 ERA) gets the starting nod for San Diego.

The Twins (53-47) came off a loss in the first game in the series and were able to pick up the win in game two, 7-4. Joe Musgrove is usually sharp on the mound, but both Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa hit home runs to help secure the win for Minnesota. Bundy will be starting his 18th game of the season. He got knocked around in his last start as he pitched four innings and gave up seven hits with five earned runs. The Twins will return home on Monday and welcome the Detroit Tigers to town for a three-game divisional set.

The Padres (56-46) have alternated wins and losses and are 2-3 over their last five games. San Diego can’t seem to put it all together this season but are hoping that Manaea puts forth a good effort in the series finale. Manaea will be starting his 19th game of the season and is coming off his fifth loss of the year. He pitched 3.1 innings and gave up eight hits and nine runs (four earned) against the Detroit Tigers. San Diego will welcome the Colorado Rockies to town on Mondy for a massive five-game divisional set.

Twins vs. Padres

Pitchers: Dylan Bundy vs. Sean Manaea

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Twins +120, Padres -140

Moneyline pick: Padres -140

San Diego would have fared better in Manaea’s last start if they hadn’t suffered the errors that caused five unearned runs. The Padres lineup is better than the Twins’, they just have to get to Bundy early. We have seen Manaea put forth good starts, and he should be able to handle Minnesota on Sunday.

Player prop pick: Carlos Correa under 1.5 total bases (-150)

Correa hasn’t been very good against Manaea in his career. He is 8-39 with 12 strikeouts when they have matched up. Correa is 1-12 over his last three games with a home run. He shouldn’t tally two bases on Sunday.

