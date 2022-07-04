Marlins vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals square off on Monday with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Braxton Garrett (1-3, 5.24 ERA) will throw for the Marlins with Patrick Corbin (4-10, 6.06 ERA) on the mound for the Nationals.

Miami (37-40) will go for the sweep and a five-game winning streak on Monday morning. Garrett will make start No. 6 of this season, and he allowed 5 runs on 7 hits over 4.2 innings of work with 5 strikeouts in his last start, a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins rank 14th in runs per game (4.4), and Jesus Sanchez hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning yesterday, and Miami held on to win 7-4 in 10 innings.

Washington (29-52) lost the first three games of this series and will look to avoid a fifth straight loss. It’s been a struggle for Corbin for most of the season over 16 starts, but he was fantastic in last week’s 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates when he allowed just 1 run on 5 hits and 2 walks over 8 innings with 12 strikeouts. The Nationals' offense ranks 25th in runs per game (4.0), and Josh Bell homered and recorded 2 hits yesterday.

Marlins vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Braxton Garrett vs. Patrick Corbin

First pitch: 11:05 a.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Marlins -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Marlins -120, Nationals +100

Moneyline pick: Marlins -120

Miami will keep its winning streak going and pull off the four-game sweep of the Nationals on Monday morning. The pitching matchup is fairly even with a couple starters who have not put up big numbers this season, though the Marlins starter’s sample size is limited. Miami has the better offensive production and is 11-2 against Washington this season.

Player prop pick: Patrick Corbin Over 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

The Nationals starter has a very high ERA going into start No. 17, but he has been a solid strikeout pitcher with an 8.3 K/9. Corbin reached 6 strikeouts in his last two outings and will face a Marlins offense that strikes out the fifth-most times per game (8.8) this season.

