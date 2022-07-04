Rays vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox square off on Monday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jalen Beeks (1-1, 2.70 ERA) will start for the Rays with Austin Davis (1-1, 2.45 ERA) pitching for the Red Sox.

Tampa Bay (43-36) won three games over the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend heading into this series with the Red Sox. Beeks will make his 21st appearance of the season and threw more than 2 innings just once. The Rays scored at least 6 runs over their last three games, an average of 8 per game during that span, and Ji-Man Choi hit 3-for-5 with a home run in yesterday’s game.

Boston (44-35) avoided a sweep with a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs in 11 innings yesterday. Davis will pitch in his 29th game in 2022 on Monday afternoon, and he also threw more than 2 innings once this season. The Red Sox have the second-best batting average (.260), and Rafeal Devers leads the way with a .325 batting average with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Rays vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Jalen Beeks vs. Austin Davis

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -125, Rays +105

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -125

This is a bullpen game for both sides, so let’s side with the team with the better offense. The Rays have hit the ball better recently, but the sample size to this point of the season shows Boston to be far superior at the plate. Look for the Red Sox to take Game 1 of this three-game set.

Player prop pick: Rafael Devers Over 1.5 total bases (+100)

With multiple hits in four of his last eight games, Devers has great odds to surpass 1.5 total bases in this spot. He also leads the team in slugging percentage (.580), so this could take just one swing of the bat for this wager to be a winner.

