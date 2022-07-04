Cubs vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Brew Crew will have Eric Lauer on the hill while the Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele.

The Brewers sit atop the NL Central standings with really only one team in the division within striking distance. They’ve won seven of their last 10 overall contests, coming into this game after a four-game split with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lauer comes into this game struggling a bit, giving up 20 earned runs in his last four starts. Though in two appearances against the Cubs this season he’s allowed just three earned runs in 11 innings pitched.

Chicago sits well behind the Brewers in the standings, over 13 games back. Still, for some reason they’re able to play well against the division leaders this season, winning five of the 10 games the two teams have played this season so far, including the last two in early June. Steele has been far more consistent recently, allowing just two or fewer runs in all but one of his last five starts. He’s allowed five earned runs over eight innings tossed against Milwaukee this season.

Cubs vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Justin Steele vs. Eric Lauer

First pitch: 4:35 p.m. EST

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Net

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Brewers -150, Cubs +130

Moneyline pick: Cubs +130

Both teams come into this one with more than five wins in their last 10 games. The Cubs are surprisingly able to stick with the Brewers when they go head to head despite how far ahead Milwaukee is in the standings. Despite Lauer having a slightly better history against the Cubs this season than his counterpart, Steele has been far more consistent in recent starts. That’s what’ll give the Cubbies the edge today.

Player prop pick: Eric Lauer over 5.5 strikeouts

The Brewers hurler hasn’t eclipsed the five strikeout mark in any of his last five starts. Still, in his two appearances against the Cubs this season, he has six and 11 strikeouts, respectively. He got six Ks in just four innings during his last outing against the Northsiders. The Cubs strike out more than most teams too, ranking 25th in MLB with 8.77 Ks per game. They’ve been worse recently too, averaging 11 Ks over their last three games heading into Monday.

