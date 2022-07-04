Giants vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Monday with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Giants will send Carlos Rodón (7-4, 2.62 ERA) to the mound while the Diamondbacks will counter with Madison Bumgarner (3-8, 3.63 ERA).

San Francisco (40-37) heads into their series with Arizona after getting swept at home by the Chicago White Sox over the weekend. After being 10 games above .500 on June 18, the Giants have won just three games since. San Francisco is third in the NL West and two games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for a wild card ticket, with the hope that this series with Arizona can steer the season back on course.

Arizona (35-44) lost two of three on the road over the weekend in their series with the Colorado Rockies. They have won just 12 of their past 34 games with only one series win against the Minnesota Twins in June. They welcome former Bumgarner to the mound as he faces his former team. Bumgarner threw a gem (7.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB) and picked up the win in his last appearance at home against the Giants on August 3 last season.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Carlos Rodón vs. Madison Bumgarner

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5 (-110)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Giants -190, Diamondbacks +160

Moneyline pick: Giants -190

San Francisco may be limited at the plate with Bumgarner on the mound, resulting in a low-scoring game. But the Giants should be able to generate enough offense to get the job done, while Arizona’s batters leave questions around backing Bumgarner. Take the favorites in this one.

Player prop pick: Carlos Ródon over 7.5 strikeouts (+115)

Ródon hasn’t been in a giving mood lately, going 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA in his last four starts. In the same period, he has allowed just two runs, 14 hits, and six walks in 27 innings. I’m banking on Arizona’s batters doing little damage against Ródon on Monday.

