Mets vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds square off on Monday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. EST The game takes place at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Mets will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker to start the game, while Cincy will see Hunter Greene on the hill.

The Mets got out to one of the hottest starts in baseball early in the season, but they’ve come back down to Earth in recent weeks as injuries to starting pitchers have slowed them up. It feels like they’ve been on the precipice of claiming their 50th win for a while now but still sit at 49. New York has won just four of its last 10 games and are starting to see division rivals creep up in their rearview mirror. The good news is that Walker has been pretty solid recently, allowing just five earned runs in his last 26 innings pitched.

Cincinnati has been, well — not great this season. They started off the year absolutely horrendously, but have gotten respectable in the last month or so. Still, they’ve won just 10 of their last 30 games, still yet to reach their 30th win of the season. Greene has struggled too, with an ERA close to 6.00 on the year. He’s given up 13 earned runs in just his last 14 innings pitched.

Mets vs. Reds

Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Hunter Greene

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. EST

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Mets -155, Reds +135

Moneyline pick: Mets -155

Despite their recent struggles, Walker has still been dealing for New York. That shouldn’t change today against a team that’s scored just six total runs over their last three games.

Player prop pick: Taijuan Walker under 2.5 earned runs

Walker has allowed more than one earned run just one time in his last four appearances. He’s allowed more than two just twice in his last seven outings. It’s doubtful he gives up three or more on Monday against a struggling Reds offense.

