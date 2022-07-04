Twins vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Twins will start Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.71 ERA) and the White Sox will counter with Johnny Cueto (2-4, 3.33 ERA).

Minnesota (45-37) is looking to bounce back after their 4-1 series finale loss on Sunday to the Baltimore Orioles. The Twins were unable to replicate the big hits that sparked their first two wins of the series, although they had their chances late in Sunday’s matchup. Minnesota’s offense was held scoreless through five innings before finally cutting Baltimore’s lead to 3-1 in the sixth. However, a late-inning rally was not in the cards and the Twins enter their series against Chicago with a two-game division lead.

Chicago (38-39) meanwhile sits 4.5 games behind the Twins in the AL Central, but they have momentum on their side heading into this series. The White Sox are coming off a convincing 13-4 win over the San Francisco Giants, which completed a three-game series sweep over the weekend. Chicago entered the season as the favorites to some for the division crown, and yet find themselves in third place. This series against Minnesota kicks off a crucial stretch of series against AL Central opponents that can cover some ground heading into the All-Star break.

Twins vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Dylan Bundy vs. Johnny Cueto

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Twins +105, White Sox -125

Moneyline pick: White Sox -125

Chicago’s record speaks for itself but they are riding a four-game winning streak and have allowed just seven runs in their last three games, which led to a series sweep. Minnesota’s scoring has been inconsistent and with Cueto on the mound, it feels like a close game is in the works. The White Sox should be able to do just enough to secure a win, and I’m taking the home team in this one.

Player prop pick: Johnny Cueto over 4.5 strikeouts (+120)

The Twins’ offense has been up-and-down as of late, as their two wins in their previous series versus Baltimore hinged on runs in the ninth inning to secure a couple of walk-off wins. Minnesota’s batters can struggle against Cueto and his 3.33 ERA, so I like Cueto going over his 4.5 strikeouts total for Monday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.