Rockies vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Rockies will start Kyle Freeland (4-5, 4.31 ERA) while the Dodgers will send Julio Urías (6-6, 2.64 ERA) to the mound.

Colorado (35-44) is coming off a 2-1 series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. The series victory adds to the Rockies’ 4-2 record over their six-game homestand, which started off with two victories over the NL West-leading Dodgers. Colorado will hope that stealing two wins away from Los Angeles last week, coupled with their series win over the Diamondbacks, will provide enough of a spark as they now head on the road to Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles (49-29) is coming off a 4-2 loss to their division rival San Diego Padres, although the Dodgers walked away with a 3-1 series win. Their success against San Diego means that Los Angeles starts this upcoming series having won four of their last five games. The Dodgers will look for success against the Rockies as they hope to stave off the New York Mets for the best record in the National League.

Rockies vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Julio Urías

First pitch: 9:10 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-140)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Rockies +245, Dodgers -295

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -295

The Rockies are just 12-23 on the road while the Dodgers are 23-13 at home. Colorado took two of three wins the last time these two met but the track record shows that the Rockies are not the same team on the road as they are at home. I’m rolling with the Dodgers in this one.

Player prop pick: Cody Bellinger over 0.5 total bases (-165)

Bellinger is just 1-for-8 at the plate to start the month of July, but I like his chances of getting back on track with the Dodgers back home. The last time Bellinger faced the Rockies he went for a home run and an RBI. I’m predicting he mimics similar success on Monday.

