Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki hits inside-the-park home run in return from IL [VIDEO]

The Chicago Cubs got rookie Seiya Suzuki back from the injured list Monday and he returned to action in style with an inside-the-park home run against the Milwaukee Brewers. Take a look.

Go-ahead inside-the-park home run for Seiya Suzuki! pic.twitter.com/hLqj5Idd4i — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 4, 2022

This was a bit different from the typical inside-the-park home run where the outfielder falls down or completely misreads a play. It looks like the ball came off the wall at an awkward angle, which allowed Suzuki a few extra seconds. Suzuki was also charging hard from the jump, so he never slowed down. There was a play at the plate and with a better throw, Suzuki might’ve been out.

Suzuki spent five weeks on the mend with a sprained finger and has been one of the few bright spots in what has otherwise been a poor season for the Cubs. The rookie signed a five-year, $85 million deal with Chicago and has been solid, hitting .245 with four home runs and 21 RBIs entering Monday’s game.