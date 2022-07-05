Rockies vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will be available to watch on ESPN+. German Marquez (4-6, 5.89 ERA) will get the nod for the Rockies while Mitch White (1-1, 3.93 ERA) will start for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles (50-29) emerged victorious with a 5-3 Fourth of July victory over the Rockies last night. Trayce Thompson put the Dodgers on top with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth and Mookie Betts followed him up with an RBI single later in the inning. A Trea Turner RBI double in the seventh would give them a 5-1 lead late.

Colorado (35-45) would not go down without a fight and made the Dodgers sweat it out in the top of the ninth. C.J. Cron opened the inning with a solo shot and after putting two runners on with two outs, the Rockies got a clutch RBI single by Charlie Blackmon. Unfortunately for them, L.A. reliever Yency Almonte was able to shut the door by striking out Connor Joe to end the game.

Rockies vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Mitch White

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet L.A.

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-115), Rockies +1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -240, Rockies +200

Moneyline pick: Rockies +200

The Rockies have emerged victorious in five of Marquez’s last six starts. All of those victories came by two runs or less and if this is close like last night’s affair, the visitors should end up on top.

Player prop pick: C.J. Cron over 0.5 RBI (+170)

Cron has been the man to make things happen for Colorado as of late, compiling nine RBI over his last three games. We’ll wager that he gets at least one this evening.

