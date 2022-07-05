Mariners vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Logan Gilbert (9-3, 2.66 ERA) will throw for the Mariners with Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.79 ERA) starting for the Padres.

Seattle (40-42) won six of its last seven games and will look to extend a winning streak to four games on Tuesday afternoon. Gilbert is putting together a fantastic season in Year 2 in the MLB over 16 starts of 2022, coming off an outing where he allowed four runs on eight hits in 6 innings in a victory over the Oakland Athletics. Despite the winning streak, the Mariners scored two or fewer runs in three of their last four games, but Cal Raleigh drove in four runs in yesterday’s 8-2 victory.

San Diego (47-35) lost four if its last five games and enters Tuesday firmly in second place behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Clevinger made seven appearances and six starts in 2022 and is coming off his best start when he threw 6 scoreless innings and gave up one hit during a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres rank 12th in runs per game (4.5), and Manny Machado leads the team in OPS (.920).

Mariners vs. Padres

Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Mike Clevinger

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (+165)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Padres -130, Mariners +110

Moneyline pick: Padres -130

San Diego will avoid the sweep in this two-game series and get back on track after a recent mini slump. Clevinger is pitching well in a limited sample size this season, and the Mariners are getting fortunate in winning games without putting many runs on the board. The Padres have the better offense, and they’ll get it done Tuesday afternoon.

Player prop pick: Logan Gilbert over 4.5 strikeouts (-155)

The Mariners pitcher has been very consistent in going fairly deep into games, throwing at least 5.2 innings in nine consecutive starts. Gilbert reached five strikeouts in three of his last four starts, and he will face a San Diego lineup that strikes out 8.3 times per game.

