Angels vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Loan Depot in Miami, FL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Noah Syndergaard (5-6, 3.86 ERA) will start for the Angels, while the Marlins will start with Sandy Alcantara (8-3, 1.95 ERA) on the hill.

Los Angeles (37-44) was swept by the Houston Astros over the weekend as the Angels get a two-game series with the Miami Marlins started. Syndergaard made 12 starts this season and is coming off a start where he gave up three runs over 7 innings in a victory over the Chicago White Sox. The Angels have been slumping at the plate, scoring fewer than five runs in nine straight games even with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the lineup everyday.

Miami (38-40) won five consecutive games heading into Tuesday night as the Marlins give the ball to Alcantara, who has been one of the top pitchers in baseball in 2022. He allowed more than two earned runs in two of 16 starts this season and threw a complete game in a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in his last outing. The Marlins continue without Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the lineup as he remains on the injured list, and Bryan De La Cruz hit the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning of yesterday’s win over the Washington Nationals.

Angels vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard vs. Sandy Alcantara

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Marlins -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Marlins -140, Angels +120

Moneyline pick: Marlins -140

It’s pretty difficult to bet on the Angels offense right now especially with one of the best pitchers in the league taking the mound. The Marlins rank 15th in runs per game (4.4), but they generally do not need a big day at the plate with their ace on the mound.

Player prop pick: Sandy Alcantara under 7.5 strikeouts (-160)

The Los Angeles Angels strike out more than any other team with 9.7 K’s per game, but that’s not Alcantara’s game. He has a 7.6 K/9 this season despite, so he gets his outs in different ways. Even in a complete game during his last start, Alcantara struck out just three hitters.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.