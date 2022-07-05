Mets vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.54 ERA) will make his return to the mound for the Mets while Nick Lodolo (1-2, 5.52 ERA) will get the nod for the Reds.

New York (50-30) notched its 50th win of the season with a 7-4 holiday victory over the Reds last night. Francisco Lindor broke a 3-3 tie with a solo home run in the top of the fifth and from there, the Mets continued to tack onto the lead. Today, the team will have one of its aces back in the saddle with Scherzer stepping on the mound. The three-time Cy Young Award winner had been out of action since mid-May with a right oblique strain.

Cincinnati (27-52) initially fell behind 3-0 early before Brandon Drury provided the equalizer with a three-run bomb in the bottom of the third. Nick Senzel would cut into the new deficit with a solo shot in the seventh, but the Reds weren’t able to generate any more offense in the loss.

Mets vs. Reds

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Nick Lodolo

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (-135), Reds +1.5 (+115)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Mets -210, Reds +180

Moneyline pick: Mets -210

Even if he’s not fully 100% just yet, it’s an easy decision to go with Scherzer and the Mets this evening. On top of that, the Reds are a league-worst 15-36 after a loss this season. Hammer the Mets moneyline.

Player prop pick: Max Scherzer under 6.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Mets may err on the side of caution and limit the number of innings Scherzer pitches in his first game back. The safe play is to take the under on his strikeout total tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.