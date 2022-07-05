Yankees vs. Pirates: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jameson Taillon (9-1, 3.32 ERA) will get the nod for the Yankees while Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.43 ERA) will start for the Pirates.

New York (58-22) got the Fourth of July off yesterday and are in the middle of a 10-game road trip. The Bronx Bombers perviously took two of three from the Guardians over the week, bringing out the bats in Saturday’s doubleheader before getting blanked 2-0 on Sunday. Taillon steps on the mound for the New York tonight and will try to avoid his first loss since his season debut in April.

Pittsburgh (32-47) also got the holiday off and is hoping to score a few upsets over the best team in baseball. The Pirates split their four-game series against the Brewers this past weekend, one of those losses being a 19-2 shellacking on Friday. This two-game set will be their final home games before embarking on a 12-game road trip that will carry them right into the All-Star break.

Yankees vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Jose Quintana

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (-120), Pirates 1.5 (+100)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Yankees -190, Pirates +160

Moneyline pick: Yankees -190

The Yankees are the easy pick here considering that they’ve won the last seven games where Taillon has made the start. Along with that, New York has a league-best 8-0 record in games after off days while Pittsburgh is a league-worst 0-8.

Player prop pick: Oneil Cruz over 0.5 home runs (+500)

The rookie shortstop wore the collar on Sunday by going 0-4 with two strikeouts against the Brewers. Coming off an off-day, we’ll say the rising star will introduce himself to the Bronx Bombers with a bomb of his own.

