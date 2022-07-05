Rays vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston and will be available to watch on TBS. Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.25 ERA) will get the start for the Rays while Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.23 ERA) will step on the mound for the Red Sox.

Boston (45-35) was able to send the patrons at Fenway Park home happy yesterday afternoon with a 4-0 holiday shutout. Trevor Story smacked a solo shot to center in the bottom of the fourth to open the scoring and Rafael Devers followed with an RBI single in the fifth. The Red Sox proceeded to tack on a pair of insurance runs in the eighth for good measure.

Tampa Bay (43-37) had a frustrating day at the plate in the loss, especially after exploding on offense in the back half of its weekend series against the Blue Jays. Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco provided the only hits in a loss that put the Rays two games back of the Red Sox in the division standings.

Rays vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Nick Pivetta

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App, MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (+150), Rays +1.5 (-175)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -130, Rays +110

Moneyline pick: Rays +110

The Rays have emerged victorious in the last five games where Springs has made the start and one would imagine they’ll have a better day at the plate this evening. Take the Rays on the moneyline

Player prop pick: Harold Ramirez over 1.5 hits (+175)

Ramirez was held hitless yesterday on the heels of an explosive five-game series against the Blue Jays where he went 9-18 at the plate. Expect him to tap in and get multiple base knocks tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.