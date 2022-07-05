Cardinals vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Smyrna, GA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Andre Pallante (2-3, 2.10 ERA) will step on the mound for the Cardinals and go head-to-head with Braves starter Ian Anderson (6-5, 5.31 ERA)

Atlanta (47-34) picked up a holiday victory by downing the Cardinals 6-3 last night. The Braves got all of their work done in the first two innings, going up 1-0 in the first before breaking the game open with a five-run inning in the bottom of the second. Dansby Swanson unclogged the basepaths with a three-RBI double during the frame, continuing the tear he’s been on for the past week.

St. Louis (44-38) whipped up a few runs midway through the contest but couldn’t quite get back into striking distance of the Braves. Down 6-1 in the top of the sixth, Juan Yepez and Conner Capel both provided solo shots to pull them within three. They managed to load the bases in the top of the ninth, but a Nolan Arenado strikeout and an Albert Pujols groundout killed the late rally.

Cardinals vs. Braves

Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Ian Anderson

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+135), Cardinals +1.5 (-155)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -145, Cardinals +125

Moneyline pick: Cardinals +125

Anderson has been vulnerable on the mound for the Braves as of late, giving up 13 hits and 11 earned runs over his last two starts. This presents an opportunity for St. Louis to take advantage so take the Cards on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Andre Pallante over 3.5 strikeouts (+130)

Pallante has just three performances where he’s piled up more than three K’s this year. If he gets into a rhythm this evening, then expect him to cross that marker.

