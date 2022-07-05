Cubs vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Freud in Milwaukee, WI and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.76 ERA) will start for the Cubs with Jason Alexander (2-0, 3.82 ERA) throwing for the Brewers.

Chicago (32-48) lost two straight games in extra innings heading into Game 2 of this series on Tuesday night. Hendricks made 15 starts this season and allowed 2 runs over 13.1 innings over his last two outings. Seiya Suzuki gave the Cubs the lead in the ninth inning with an inside-the-park home run, and the Cubs have the third-best on-base percentage (.326) in the MLB, led by Willson Contreras (.392 OBP).

Milwaukee (47-35) won three of four games early this month, and Victor Caratini smashed a 3-run homer to walk it off for a 5-2 victory yesterday. Alexander is playing in his first MLB season at age 29 and will make his eighth appearance and sixth start as he makes a return to the rotation. The Brewers hit 1.4 home runs per game, which ranks fourth in the MLB with Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez leading the way with 16 homers each.

Cubs vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Jason Alexander

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -130, Cubs +110

Moneyline pick: Cubs +110

Chicago is in a good spot to potentially snag a victory in Game 2 of this series. Hendricks allowed fewer than 3 runs in three of his last four starts and should put the Cubs in position to pick up a win. Alexander has been fortunate to not give up more runs, allowing an average of 7 hits in all five starts so far this season.

Player prop pick: Rowdy Tellez Under 0.5 hits (+155)

The Brewers first baseman went hitless during his last couple of starts, and you can get plenty of value with plus odds for Tellez failing to record a hit Tuesday night. Tellez has a .239 batting average and will get a matchup with Hendricks, who has thrown the ball well in his previous two outings.

