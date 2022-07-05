Twins vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Archer (2-3, 3.08 ERA) is on the mound for the Twins with Michael Kopech (2-5, 2.78 ERA) on he hill for the White Sox.

Minnesota (46-37) won three of its last four games and scored four runs in the 10th inning to win yesterday’s game 6-3. Archer made 15 starts this season and allowed one run over 4 innings but walked six batters in his last start against the Cleveland Guardians. The Twins have a .321 on-base percentage as a team for the eighth best mark in the league, and Luis Arraez recorded three hits in yesterday’s win.

Chicago (38-40) swept the San Francisco Giants over the weekend before the White Sox winning streak ended with yesterday’s loss. Kopech has performed much better than his record shows, and he allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average (.253), and Jose Abreu homered yesterday with multiple hits in his last two games.

Twins vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Chris Archer vs. Michael Kopech

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: White Sox -125, Twins +105

Moneyline pick: Twins +105

Minnesota will take the second game of this series as slight underdogs on Tuesday night. Kopech’s season-long numbers look very good, but he allowed 10 earned runs over his last three starts, spanning 16.1 innings of work, which is a 5.59 ERA, as he continues to pitch with discomfort in his knee.

Player prop pick: Michael Kopech Under 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

Kopech struck out fewer than six batters nine times this season, and he will face a Twins offense that strikes out 8.2 times per game, the 11th fewest in the MLB. Since leaving in the first inning of his start on June 12 due to the knee issue, Kopech has just 12 strikeouts over 17 innings of work.

