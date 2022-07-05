Anthony Rizzo scratched from Tuesday’s game vs. Pirates with lower back stiffness

The New York Yankees have scratched 1B Anthony Rizzo from Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to lower back stiffness. There’s no word on whether Rizzo will head to the injured list or if this is a precautionary move. DJ LeMahieu and Matt Carpenter are coming into the lineup for the Yankees, with the former taking over Rizzo’s spot at first while the latter is the designated hitter.

DJLM will now play first base tonight, Matt Carpenter now in the lineup at DH. — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) July 5, 2022

Rizzo has been one of the key cogs in New York’s lineup, hitting .223 with 22 home runs and 52 RBIs on the season. If he’s out for an extended period of time, LeMahieu and Carpenter could be seeing more at-bats in New York’s lineup.

