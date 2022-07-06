Rangers vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Texas will send Glenn Otto to the mound while Baltimore will hand the ball to Spenser Watkins.

The Rangers come into this game on a three-game skid, losing two straight to the Orioles in extra innings. They sit well back in the AL West standings, a full 15.5 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros. They’ve struggled against the AL East as well, winning just five of their 15 games played against them this season. Otto comes into this game off the back of two straight losses, including a loss to the Washington Nationals. He gave up 10 earned runs over just six innings pitched between those games.

The Orioles actually have a slighter better record than Texas, but they sit in the basement of the AL East a full 20.5 games back from the New York Yankees. Baltimore is on a three-game win streak at the moment and have won 12 of their last 20 overall games. Watkins is pitching well recently too, allowing just six earned runs in his last 15 innings pitched. That includes a bizarre game where he gave up three earned runs and got no outs before being pulled in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rangers vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Glenn Otto vs. Spenser Watkins

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. EST

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rangers -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Rangers -110, Orioles -110

Moneyline pick: Orioles -110

Baltimore is playing better ball than Texas is at the moment and Otto has not been pitching well in the last few weeks. Watkins hasn’t been lights out either, but he’s done enough to win games for the Os. Combine that with how poorly Texas has played against the East this season and it’s a recipe for an Orioles sweep.

Player prop pick: Ryan Mountcastle over 0.5 home runs (+450)

This one is a bit of a longshot, but still worth a look. Mountcastle has just 14 home runs on the year, but two of them have come within the last eight days, so he’s seeing the ball well. In three career at-bats against Otto, he has two hits, including a home run.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.