Rays vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Corey Kluber (3-5, 3.91 ERA) will step on the mound for the Rays while Brayan Bello will make his MLB debut for the Red Sox.

Tampa Bay (44-37) shook of its shutout loss on the Fourth of July with an 8-4 victory at Fenway Park last night. Tied 3-3 in the top of the sixth, Kevin Kiermaier, Taylor Walls, Rene Pinto, and Yandy Diaz all drove home runs in a big inning that put them on top. Isaac Paredes would drive in an insurance run for good measure the following inning. Tonight, Kluber will vie for his first win on the mound in nearly one month.

Boston (45-36) fell behind 3-0 right out the gate before a two-run bomb by Xander Bogaerts in the first and a Trevor Story solo shot in the second evened the score. Trailing 8-4 in the bottom of the ninth, the Sox had the bases loaded with two outs. Unfortunately for them, Rays reliever Jason Adam was able to force an infield popup to end the game.

Tonight will mark the major league debut of Bello, the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox’s farm system. Beginning the season with Double-A Portland, he was called up to Triple-A Worcester in May. Through nine starts there, he went 6-2 with 72 strikeouts and a 2.81 ERA.

Rays vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Brayan Bello

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -125, Rays +105

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -125

We’ll go with the Red Sox backing up their rookie starter and coming away with the victory in this AL East matchup. The key to cracking Kluber is getting to him early and their batters will come out the gate aggressive this evening.

Player prop pick: Rafael Devers over 1.5 hits (+175)

Devers had the night off last night after going 2-4 with an RBI on Monday. Expect a multi-hit evening for him tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.