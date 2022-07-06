Nationals vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Josiah Gray (6-5, 4.22 ERA) will make the start for the Nationals while Aaron Nola (5-5, 3.13 ERA) will go for the Phillies.

Philadelphia (43-38) demolished the Nationals in an 11-0 shutout victory last night. Starting with a Kyle Schwarber solo homer in the bottom of the first, the Phillies continued to tack on to the lead throughout the evening and effectively had the game wrapped up before the seventh inning. J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm both drove in three RBI while Nick Castellanos and Schwarber had two.

Washington (29-54) did not have any answers whatsoever and suffered its sixth straight loss in the process. Luis Garcia, Ehire Adrianza, and Yadiel Hernandez provided the only hits in the shutout as the offense sputtered once again.

Nationals vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Josiah Gray vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (-110), Nationals +1.5 (-110)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Phillies -225, Nationals +190

Moneyline pick: Phillies -225

The easy choice is to once again go with the Phillies on the moneyline this evening. The Nationals are now 6-29 against NL East opponents this season and it doesn’t look to be getting any better any time soon.

Player prop pick: Aaron Nola over 1.5 walks allowed (+135)

Nola has had command of the zone in most of his starts and has given up just 14 walks total for the year. He gave up just one through eight innings in his last outing against the Nats but we’ll predict that he’ll give up two tonight.

