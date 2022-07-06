Yankees vs. Pirates: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Luis Severino (4-3, 3.35 ERA) will throw for the Yankees, while the Pirates will roll out Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.14 ERA).

New York (58-23) will look to avoid a three-game losing streak as the offense has gone silent over its last two contests. Severino will make his 15th start of the season and is coming off a start where he allowed two runs over 6 innings in a loss to the Houston Astros. The Yankees scored just two runs over their last two games, but Aaron Judge remains the league leader in home runs with 29.

Pittsburgh (33-47) will go for the two-game sweep of the Yankees after pulling off a 5-2 win in yesterday’s matchup. Keller made 15 appearances and 13 starts this season and gave up five runs on nine hits with four walks over 4 innings in his last start against the Washington Nationals. Jack Suwinski hit his 14th home run in yesterday’s game, but Pittsburgh’s offense ranks No. 28 in runs per game (3.7) this year.

Yankees vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Mitch Keller

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Pittsburgh

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (-135)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -215, Pirates +185

Moneyline pick: Yankees -215

Don’t expect much of a return when New York picks up a split of this series, but there is not a whole lot you can point to that will show the Pirates have the edge in this spot. The Pirates have a bad offense looking at the season-long numbers, while the Yankees average five runs per game, which is the second most in the MLB.

Player prop pick: Luis Severino Over 6.5 strikeouts (-105)

Severino has been a fantastic strikeout pitcher throughout his career, and he has a 10.5 K/9 this season. He will face a Pirates lineup that strikes out 9.2 times per game, which is the third most in the MLB, and Severino struck out more than six strikeouts in five straight starts until his last start when he struck out 4 Astros batters.

