Twins vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Twins will start Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.00 ERA) with Lance Lynn (1-1, 4.50 ERA) throwing for the White Sox.

Minnesota (47-37) will go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon and has won four of its last five games. Ryan will make his 13th start of the season and is coming off an impressive outing where he allowed just one run over seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles last week. The Twins rank No. 7 in slugging percentage (.418), and Alex Kirilloff recorded three hits and two homers in last night’s win.

Chicago (38-41) could get swept after sweeping the San Francisco Giants over the weekend heading into this matchup. Lynn will make his fifth start of the season and threw six scoreless innings in last week’s win over the Giants. The White Sox have the fifth-highest batting average (.254), and Tim Anderson is hitting .320, though he is 0-for-9 at the plate in this series.

Twins vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Lance Lynn

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+165)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: White Sox -115, Twins -105

Moneyline pick: Twins -105

Oddsmakers suggest this one could go either way with Minnesota as the slightest of moneyline underdog, but the Twins have the pitching edge in this spot. Ryan has been strong through a 13-start sample size in his second MLB season, while Lynn allowed 14 runs (11 earned) over 16 innings in his first three starts before last week’s fantastic outing.

Player prop pick: Lance Lynn Under 5.5 strikeouts (+105)

Lynn has been a high-strikeout thrower during his career including a 10.1 K/9 in 28 starts in 2021, but there is value on the under when you’re getting plus odds. He struck out more than 5 hitters just once in four tries this season, and the Twins strike out 8.2 times per game, — the 11th fewest in the league.

