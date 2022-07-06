Cubs vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Adrian Sampson (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will start for the Cubs with Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.36 ERA) throwing for the Brewers.

Chicago (33-48) evened the series with an 8-3 victory in last night’s game as the Cubs look for the series win on Wednesday afternoon. Sampson will make his fifth appearance and third start of the season, coming off an outing where he allowed 5 runs (4 earned) over 5.1 innings in a win over the Boston Red Sox. The Cubs rank second in on-base percentage (.326), and Patrick Wisdom leads the team with 45 RBIs and 17 home runs.

Milwaukee (47-36) will turn to its ace to pull off a series victory against its National League Central rivals. Burnes will make his 17th start of the season and has had a sub-2.50 ERA in each of his last three seasons in the Brewers rotation. Rowdy Tellez took the team lead in home runs with 17 after smashing a 2-run homer in the first inning of last night’s loss.

Cubs vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Adrian Sampson vs. Corbin Burnes

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (-115)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -240, Cubs +200

Moneyline pick: Brewers -240

You will receive a very small return with a Milwaukee victory in this spot, but good luck betting against Burnes in this pitching matchup. Last year’s National League Cy Young winner has continued his excellence on the mound, and runs should be hard to come by for the Cubs.

Player prop pick: Corbin Burnes Under 8.5 strikeouts (-135)

Burnes should do fine in striking out hitters on Wednesday afternoon, but this number is a little high. Burnes has an impressive 11.2 K/9, and the Cubs average the fifth-most strikeouts per game (8.8). Still, Burnes struck out fewer than 8.5 batters in 10 of 16 starts this season.

