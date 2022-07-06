Guardians vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Shane Bieber (3-4, 3.16 ERA) will throw for the Indians, while the Tigers will start with Michael Pineda (1-3, 3.62 ERA) on the mound.

Cleveland (40-39) will look to avoid a four-game sweep in this series on Wednesday afternoon. Bieber made 15 starts this season and is coming off an outing where he allowed 3 runs over 6 innings in a victory over the Minnesota Twins. Cleveland ranks No. 18 in runs per game (4.3), and Jose Ramirez will enter Wednesday with 63 RBIs, which is the fourth-most in the league.

Detroit (33-47) will look to complete the sweep with Pineda, who will make his second start since returning from the injured list with a broken finger. He allowed 3 runs over 5 innings last week in a loss to the Kansas City Royals. The Tigers' offense exploded for 11 runs in Sunday’s victory, and Eric Haase recorded 2 hits including his seventh homer of the season.

Guardians vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Michael Pineda

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Guardians -180, Tigers +155

Moneyline pick: Tigers +155

This would be quite the accomplishment for Detroit, which has seen its struggles this season, but the Tigers have decent odds to pull it off. The pitching matchup is fairly even, so it’s a little surprising to see how big of underdogs Detroit is in this spot.

Player prop pick: Michael Pineda Under 2.5 strikeouts (-105)

Pineda has an extremely low strikeout rate with a 4.9 K/9 through a limited sample size of six starts this season. He will face a Cleveland lineup that strikes out just seven times per game, which is the fewest in all of baseball.

