Rockies vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jose Urena (0-0, 3.52 ERA) will get the nod for the Rockies while Mitch White (1-1, 3.93 ERA) will step on the mound for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles (51-29) has won six of its last seven contests and is looking to complete the three-game sweep against the Rockies tonight. The Dodgers picked up a 5-2 victory last night in a game where Max Muncy, Mookie Betts, and Trea Turner all went yard.

Colorado (35-46) had a pretty decent night at the plate with eight base hits, but was only able to turn them into two runs. One of them came by way of a Jose Iglesias RBI double in the top of the second and the other a Kris Bryant longball in the sixth.

Rockies vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Jose Urena vs. Mitch White

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum Sportsnet L.A.

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-165), Rockies +1.5 (+140)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -320, Rockies +265

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -320

The Dodgers are rolling and the easy money is on them pulling off the sweep tonight. L.A. has been excellent against NL West opponents all season long, posting a 20-11 record against its division rivals. That success will continue this evening.

Player prop pick: Mitch White over 4.5 strikeouts (+115)

White will typically last just around five innings in his starts and he’s only crossed the four-strikeout threshold twice. We’ll predict he’ll get into a rhythm and get to five with ease.

