Nationals vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Joan Adon will take the ball for the Nationals against Bailey Falter for the Phillies.

The Nationals (30-54) will look to go for the series win on Thursday after splitting the first two games. With a 3-2 win in Game 2 of the series, it snapped a six-game losing streak. The Nats were down 2-1, entering the top of the 7th inning before plating two and the bullpen finishing strong. Josh Bell has played extremely well this season, hitting .311 with 12 HRs, 47 RBI and an 895 OPS.

The Phillies (43-39) are 3-2 in their last five games. They’ve been a completely different team since making a managerial change. They took game one of the series 11-0 behind a dominant pitching performance and Kyle Schwarber, who hit two solo shots to get the scoring going. Schwarber has brought the power this season with 27 HRs, 12 doubles, and 55 RBI.

Nationals vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Joan Adon vs. Bailey Falter

First pitch: 4:05 p.m ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Phillies local broadcast: NBCSP

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: +1.5 (-130) -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 10

Moneyline odds: Nationals +155, Phillies -180

Moneyline pick: Phillies -180

The Phillies will win the rubber match on Thursday. Their offense has been clicking as of late, averaging 5.6 runs per game in their last five. The Phillies were also able to get Adon for seven hits, and four earned runs in his previous start against him this year. Take the Phillies at home.

Player prop pick: Bailey Falter Under 3.5 strikeouts (-160)

This is a bit of a risky wager with a low strikeout total without a significant return, but the numbers show Falter will fail to reach 4 K’s in this spot. He has a low K/9 at 6.8, and the Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest in the league. Falter will make his ninth appearance and fifth start, and he reached 5 innings just once this season.

