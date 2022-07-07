Angels vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chase Silseth will grab the ball for Angels against Jordan Lyles for the Orioles.

The Angels (38-45) enter Thursday’s series opener 1-4 in their last five games. They snapped a four-game losing streak against the Marlins after a 5-2 victory. Before their win, the offense struggled to get anything going having scored one run in three of those losses. Shohei Ohtani has been a bright spot for the Halos, with his impact felt on the mound. This season he’s 8-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 111 strikeouts.

The Orioles (39-44) enters Thursday riding a four-game win streak after a 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. They scored 22 runs over the four-game stretch. This is an upswing for an offense that has ranked towards the middle or back half of the league. Cedric Mullins has picked up his play recently, hitting .375 with six hits, three doubles, one HR, and five RBI over the last five games.

Angels vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Chase Silseth vs. Jordan Lyles

First pitch: 7:05 p.m ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Orioles local broadcast: MASN 2

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Angels -1.5 (+125) Orioles +1.5 (-145)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Angels (-130) Orioles (+110)

Moneyline pick: Orioles +110

The Orioles are hot right now, so keep riding the wave until they slow down. The Angels are trending in the opposite direction with an offense that has not scored more than 5 runs in any of their last 12 games. With the Orioles' offense playing well they should be able to take the first matchup of this four-game series.

Player prop pick: Jordan Lyles Over 4.5 strikeouts (-130)

With the Angels' struggles at the plate, Lyles should be in a good position to go fairly deep into this start, and he has thrown more than 6 innings in each of his last three starts. He has a 7.5 K/9, but Lyles will see an Angels lineup that strikes out more than any other team with 9.7 strikeouts per game in 2022.

