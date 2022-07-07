Yankees vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. It’ll be Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (7-2, 2.99 ERA) going up against Boston’s Josh Winckowski (3-2, 3.12 ERA).

The Yankees broke Wednesday’s game against the Pirates open with two late grand slams, showcasing their ability to deliver offensively at any time. Aaron Judge is the MVP favorite and he’s getting plenty of support from the likes of Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres. As long as New York’s pitching doesn’t falter, the Yankees are in every game.

The Red Sox have been muddled with the Rays and Blue Jays in the middle of the AL East, chasing the Yankees all season. Boston has been average in its last 10 games, and now begins four pivotal series in a row against division rivals. This is the make-or-break stretch for the middle of the division.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Josh Winckowski

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -170, Red Sox +145

Moneyline pick: Yankees -170

Cole has been a star on the mound, and New York’s offense is too good to bet against it. Even with Winckowski being a solid starter, the Yankees have too much firepower and coming off a huge win Wednesday. Take New York on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Aaron Hicks over 0.5 hits (-150)

While Gleyber Torres and Matt Carpenter might be getting more attention of late, Hicks has been solid over the last week. He’s hitting .385 and should be able to top this line easily.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.