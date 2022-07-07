Tigers vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Tigers are rolling with Beau Brieske (1-6, 4.54 ERA) while the White Sox turn to Dylan Cease (7-3, 2.51 ERA).

It’s been another rough season for the Tigers, and things got worse Wednesday after it was revealed the team hadn’t heard from pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in three weeks. Detroit’s road record is among the worst in the league, with just 11 wins away from Comerica Park.

The White Sox rallied to get a walkoff win in extra innings against the Twins yesterday and will carry that momentum into today’s contest. Cease has won his last four starts, getting the decision in three of them. As long as Chicago’s offense continues to show up, the White Sox have a shot to climb back from a 5.5-game hole in the division.

Tigers vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Beau Brieske vs. Dylan Cease

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Tigers +200, White Sox -240

Moneyline pick: White Sox -240

Chicago has won the last five games in this series, and Cease had a strong showing against the Tigers in his last outing against them. Detroit’s offense is still slumping, and Brieske doesn’t have the juice to contain a White Sox lineup that is starting to heat up. Take the home team here.

Player prop pick: Dylan Cease over 8.5 strikeouts (-125)

The White Sox have been able to develop Cease well, and he’s delivering in terms of strikeouts. The pitcher ranks third in Ks in all of MLB and has gone over this line in two of his last three games. He came two combined strikeouts away from going over this line in four of the last five games. Back Cease to rack up the strikeouts again Thursday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.