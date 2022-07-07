Giants vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PETCO Park in San Diego, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA) will start for the Giants with the Padres rolling out Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA) on the hill.

San Francisco (41-39) snapped a six-game losing streak yesterday as the Giants avoided a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-5 victory. Webb will make start No. 17, coming off an outing when he allowed 5 runs (3 earned) over 6 innings in a loss to the Chicago White Sox last weekend. Joc Pederson is the only Giants player with double-digit home runs (17), and the Giants rank sixth in runs per game (4.7).

San Diego (47-36) lost five of its last six games heading into Thursday night’s matchup. Musgrove has put together a fantastic season through 14 starts, and he is coming off a start when he allowed 3 runs on 5 hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts over 7 innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres have the fifth-worst slugging percentage (.375), so the power hasn’t been there as a team, and Manny Machado leads the team with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Giants vs. Padres

Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Joe Musgrove

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (+170)

Run total: 6.5

Moneyline odds: Padres -135, Giants +115

Moneyline pick: Giants +115

This run total is extremely low, and runs should be hard to come by based on how strong of a pitching matchup this is. Because of that, let’s side with the team that has the better offense, and San Francisco has been slightly better in runs per game with a larger moneyline payout.

Player prop pick: Joe Musgrove Over 6.5 strikeouts (+120)

Musgrove is a solid strikeout thrower with a 9.0 K/9, which is lower than last year’s total when he had a 10.1 K/9 over a 31-start sample size. The Giants average the 11th most strikeouts with 8.7 K’s per game, and Musgrove has a great chance at putting up a big strikeout total on Thursday night.

