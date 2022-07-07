Cubs vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Mark Leiter Jr. (2-2, 4.85 ERA) will get the nod for the Cubs while the Dodgers ride with Tony Gonsolin (10-0, 1.54).

The Cubs are coming into this series fairly hot, winning their last four sets. Chicago’s offense has fluctuated over that span, but the pitching has been quite consistent. We’ll see if Leiter Jr. can keep the trend going against a powerful Dodgers lineup.

Los Angeles has to have the ultimate confidence going into this game given Gonsolin’s record. He’s been one of the big surprises in baseball this season and looks like a true ace. It’ll be tough for Chicago’s lineup to get going against him, even with the Cubs playing well of late.

Cubs vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Mark Leiter Jr. vs. Tony Gonsolin

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Cubs +230, Dodgers -275

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -275

Eventually, Gonsolin will lose a game. This doesn’t feel like the spot though, even with Chicago coming into this series hot. The Dodgers have won the last seven games Gonsolin has started, with the pitcher getting five of those decisions. Expect them to keep winning Thursday.

Player prop pick: Trea Turner over 1.5 hits (+175)

Turner has been solid against Leiter Jr. in his career, hitting .286. The Dodgers utility man has been able to contribute heavily of late, hitting .329 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in the last 20 games. Look for him to register multiple hits tonight.

