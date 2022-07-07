Blue Jays vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Blue Jays have yet to decide who they’ll be sending to the mound, while the Mariners are going with Marco Gonzales (4-9, 3.29 ERA).

Toronto has lost five of the last six games, including two to the lowly Athletics. The Blue Jays managed to get a 2-1 win to avoid back-to-back sweeps. The team is hitting fairly well to begin July and has been solid offensively all season. It’s been poor pitching that has let Toronto down of late and that seems to be why they’re having trouble deciding who takes the mound.

The Mariners are fighting to stay relevant in what has suddenly become a crowded middle group in the AL. Seattle will eventually get some key players back from injuries but will it be enough to land a wildcard spot? The offense and pitching can’t seem to get on the same page enough, which is the hallmark of a .500 club.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners

Pitchers: TBD vs. Marco Gonzales

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SportsNet

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -135, Mariners +115

Moneyline pick: Mariners +115

Toronto has pitching issues and is in a slump at the moment. Seattle has won four straight games. Take the home team at plus money given the current circumstances.

Player prop pick: TBD

