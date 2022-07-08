Angels vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Angels left-handed rookie Reid Detmers will get the start for the Halos. The Orioles will counter right-hander Tyler Wells.

The Angels (38-46) are 11-28 over the past six weeks. They really have become just a two-man team, with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. However, even Trout is slumping as he’s gone 1-for-22 with 13 strikeouts in six games this month. Ohtani, when he’s not baffling opposing hitters on the mound, is still doing plenty of good work at the plate; he is slashing .294/.392/.612 with seven homers and 21 RBIs over his previous 24 games. Detmers returns from a short stint in the minors following a couple of rough starts in the latter half of June. He owns a 4.66 ERA over 12 starts, but no one can take away his no-hitter against the Rays on May 10.

The Orioles are hot! At 40-44, they have a better record than the Angels — and are only a half-game worse than the White Sox. With a victory Friday, Baltimore would secure its first six-game winning streak since 2020. Top rookie Adley Rutschman homered in Thursday’s victory and, following a cold start to his career, carries a .531 slugging percentage and an .857 OPS over his past 22 games. Wells made 44 appearances as a rookie last year and turned in a 4.11 ERA. In 16 starts this season, he has a 3.09 ERA. He has given up a total of only three earned runs over his past four outings (22 innings).

Angels vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Tyler Wels

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Orioles -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Orioles -130, Angels +110

Moneyline pick: Orioles -130

The Orioles are 16-9 over their past 25 games, their best 25-game stretch in five years. Rutschman is getting comfortable, Cedric Mullins is on a hot streak, Wells has been very effective of late, and Baltimore is better than the Angels right now, no question.

Player prop pick: Cedric Mullins Under 0.5 singles (+100)

Mullins is batting .333 over his past 19 games, but his results against left-handers have been middling at best this year (.637 OPS). And Detmers is limiting lefty batters to a .132 average and a minuscule .481 OPS this year. Baltimore should win tonight, but Mullins might have very little to do with it.

