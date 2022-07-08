Marlins vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in New York, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Pablo Lopez (5-4, 2.97 ERA) will throw for the Marlins with Chris Bassitt (6-5, 4.01 ERA) on the mound for the Mets.

Miami (39-42) will look to avoid a three-game losing streak on Friday night heading into Game 2 of this series with the Mets. Lopez will make start No. 17 of the season, coming off an outing when he gave up 2 runs over 6.1 innings in a victory over the Washington Nationals. The Marlins were shut out in yesterday’s game, and Jesus Aguilar and Miguel Rojas were the only players on the team to record a hit.

New York (52-31) won four of its last five games, following a 10-0 victory over the Marlins last night. Bassitt missed his last start due to a positive COVID-19 test and will play his 16th game in his first year with the Mets. J.D. Davis hit 3-for-4 with 5 RBIs with a grand slam last night, and James McCann crushed a 3-run homer in New York’s offensive explosion.

Marlins vs. Mets

Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mets -165, Marlins +140

Moneyline pick: Marlins +140

Miami is well worth a bet in this matchup as Lopez is putting together a strong season as he continues to build large sample sizes of MLB success. New York has the offensive edge on Friday night, but that advantage will be limited with how well Lopez has done on the mound in 2022.

Player prop pick: Pablo Lopez Under 4.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Mets do an excellent job of not striking out as a team as they head into Friday night’s game, averaging the fourth-fewest K’s per game (7.5). Lopez has a strong K/9 (8.9), but New York should create enough contact for him to fall below 5 strikeouts in this spot.

