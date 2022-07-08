Twins vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47 ERA) will start for the Twins with Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA) on the hill for the Rangers.

Minnesota (47-38) took two of three games against the Chicago White Sox earlier this week as the Twins continue their road trip. Sonny Gray has been excellent through 11 starts in his first season with Minnesota and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings in last week’s win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Twins rank No. 6 in OPS (.743), and Luis Arraez is swinging a hot bat, which continued on Wednesday when he hit 4-for-5 with 2 runs scored and an RBI.

Texas (37-43) has a four-game losing streak going into Friday night after getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles. Jon Gray will make start No. 15 in Year 1 with the Rangers and gave up 4 runs (3 earned) with 7 strikeouts over 5.2 innings in his last start, a loss to the New York Mets. The Rangers rank No. 27 in on-base percentage (.297), and Adolis Garcia leads the team with 51 RBIs.

Twins vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Jon Gray

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Twins -125, Rangers +105

Moneyline pick: Twins -125

Minnesota scored at least 6 runs in all three games against the White Sox this week, and the Twins have the offensive advantage in this spot. The two pitchers are similar, but let’s side with the better hitting lineup.

Player prop pick: Sonny Gray Under 5.5 strikeouts (-145)

Sonny Gray’s strikeout numbers have dipped a bit in 2022 as he enters Friday night with an 8.9 K/9 after three straight years of finishing in the double digits in that category. He has not struck out more than 5 batters in any of his last five starts, and the Rangers should create enough contact for this number to hit the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.