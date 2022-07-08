Pirates vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI. JT Brubaker (2-7, 4.28 ERA) will pitch for the Pirates, and the Brewers will begin with Aaron Ashby (1-6, 4.60 ERA) on the mound.

Pittsburgh (34-49) split a doubleheader with the Cincinnati Reds yesterday heading into this three-game set in Milwaukee. Brubaker will make his 17th start of the season and faced the Brewers in his last start, allowing 4 runs over 6 innings in a loss last week. The Pirates offense ranks No. 28 in runs per game (3.6), and the excitement of the team comes from the 23-year-old, 6-foot-7 shortstop Oneil Cruz.

Milwaukee (47-37) dropped two of three games against the Chicago Cubs earlier this week, but the Brewers remain at the top of the National League Central standings. Ashby allowed 4 runs over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Pirates in his last outing as he heads into his 16th appearance and 10th starts in 2022. The Brewers rank 10th in OPS (.727), and Rowdy Tellez leads the team with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs.

Pirates vs. Brewers

Pitchers: JT Brubaker vs. Aaron Ashby

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Brewers -210, Pirates +180

Moneyline pick: Pirates +180

Ashby has seen his struggles on the mound recently, and there is enough value on the Pirates to take a chance on the underdogs. Ashby failed to reach the fifth inning in his last three starts and gave up 14 earned runs over that span through 12.2 innings.

Player prop pick: Aaron Ashby Under 6.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Brewers starter has an 11.2 K/9, but the recent trend of short outings makes the over a bit risky in this spot. Ashby threw 13 strikeouts over his previous three starts, and these odds are not good enough for him to reach 7 K’s on Friday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.