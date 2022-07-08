Giants vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres square off on Friday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PETCO Park in San Diego, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Left-handed rookie Sam Long (0-1, 1.78 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Giants as part of a bullpen game. The Padres will counter with veteran southpaw Blake Snell (0-5, 5.13 ERA).

Including Thursday’s extra-inning loss, the Giants (41-40) have dropped seven of eight games, scoring just 22 runs during that span. Shortstop Brandon Crawford sparked the offense in the top of the ninth inning with an RBI single, but that was the extent of it for San Francisco. Now is the time to start building momentum before the All-Star break and the Giants sure could use it. Long is making his sixth start of the year and his 19th overall appearance. In his last extended outing, he pitched three innings and gave up one hit while striking out three against the Chicago White Sox.

The Padres (48-36) have lost nine of their past 13 games. Tonight, they will try to win back-to-back games for the first time since June 21-22. While the Giants will likely be having a bullpen day, San Diego is hoping they can get a better performance out of Blake Snell. The southpaw has been horrible this year as he has a 5.13 ERA while still searching for his first win. He pitched five innings while giving up four hits and an earned run and not factoring into the decision in his last start. The walk-off win on Thursday will hopefully spark a change for this slumbering offense.

Giants vs. Padres

Pitchers: Sam Long vs. Blake Snell

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Padres -155, Giants +135

Moneyline pick: San Diego Padres -155

This is a close game because the Padres should have the edge on the mound, but Snell has been atrocious. Long is mainly a reliever so likely won’t eat too many innings which is going to put pressure on the San Francisco bullpen. San Diego has a ton of firepower in their lineup and that will be what gets them the needed win on Friday night.

Player prop pick: Manny Machado OVER 1.5 total bases (+105)

Machado, who homered Thursday, is 11-for-28 with eight extra-base hits in seven games versus the Giants this year. Once Long leaves after 2-3 innings, expect Machado to feast on a Giants bullpen that has recorded a 10.50 ERA (!) over its previous five games.

