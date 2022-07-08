Cubs vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chicago will start Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.41 ERA) while Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.09 ERA) will take the mound for Los Angeles.

The Cubs (34-49) came in hot of a series win against the Milwaukee Brewers, but the steam ran out on Thursday as they dropped the series opener 5-3. Chicago was able to tag Tony Gonsolin with two earned runs which is better than the majority of the league. Center fielder Christopher Morel had a two-run home run in the fifth inning while Seiya Suzuki added an RBI double in the ninth inning to wrap up the scoring for the Cubs. Thompson pitched four innings and gave up seven hits and two earned runs in his last start.

The Dodgers (53-29) were digging the long ball on Thursday as they combined for four home runs as a team. Mookie Betts hit two solo shots while Justin Turner added a solo home run of his own while Gavin Lux hit a two-run home run in the second inning. Anderson has been electric in the Los Angeles rotation, second-best to only Gonsolin. In his last start, he pitched 6.1 innings and gave up six hits and one earned run to notch his ninth win of the year.

Cubs vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Keegan Thompson vs. Tyler Anderson

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Chicago +170, Los Angeles -200

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -200

Anderson beat the Cubs once already this season. He pitched five innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven to earn his third win of the year. Los Angeles is one of the best teams in the entire major leagues and they showed off their power on Thursday. Look for that to continue on Friday as Anderson turns in another gem on the mound.

Player prop pick: Anderson over 5.5 strikeouts (+115)

Anderson has been just as effective on the mound in his recent outings but hasn’t been getting the strikeout pitch working for him. He did punch out seven when he last faced this team in early May. Anderson is coming off a game with six strikeouts and he will at least get back to that mark on Friday.

