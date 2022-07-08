Blue Jays vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.32 ERA) will take the mound for Toronto while George Kirby (2-3, 3.75 ERA) gets the starting nod for Seattle.

The Blue Jays (45-39) just can’t seem to get on a winning streak to save their season. They have won only one of their last seven games and lost the series opener on Thursday. Toronto desperately needs to get to the All-Star break to re-group and see what changes they can make to save their season.

Don’t look now but the Mariners (42-42) have won five games in a row and eight of their last nine games. From solid starting pitching performances to their lineup scoring 22 runs in their last three games, Seattle is grooving. They send Kirby to the mound who will be making his 11th start of the season and his first against the Blue Jays. He pitched seven innings and gave up only three hits and one earned run in his last start on the way to a no-decision.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Ross Stripling vs. George Kirby

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Toronto -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Toronto -110, Seattle -110

Moneyline pick: Seattle -110

This game is a pick ‘em and as such I’m going with the hotter team. Kirby has been solid recently and the Mariners lineup is mashing the ball. This should be a fun series, but I think that Seattle has Toronto’s number right now. With the momentum they have built up, they will win the second game of the series on Friday.

Player prop pick: Carlos Santana over 0.5 hits (-175)

Santana has been solid for the Mariners since they acquired him on June 27th. He is riding a three-game hitting streak and went 2-4 on Thursday with an RBI double. Santana is 2-9 in his career so far against Stripling.

