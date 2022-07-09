Phillies vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.91 ERA) will start for the Phillies while the Cardinals will counter with Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.29 ERA).

Philadelphia (45-39) is looking to carry over the momentum from its series-opening 2-0 win Friday night. The win gives the Phillies back-to-back victories with the chance of sparking a three-game winning streak on Saturday. Alec Boehm provided two solo home runs and starter Zach Wheeler seven shutout innings on Friday to help keep Philadelphia in the running for a postseason wild card berth.

St. Louis (45-41) sits just one game behind the Phillies in the NL wildcard race following Friday’s loss. Overall, the Cardinals sit in second place in the NL Central and hope that a win on Saturday can provide a necessary spark after a rough road trip. The Cardinals finished just 2-7 on the road prior to Friday while averaging just 2.8 runs per game during the same timeframe. St. Louis has been far better at home and after a shutout performance in the series opener, the Cardinals have a chance to rekindle their potent offense in the second game of this series.

Phillies vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Dakota Hudson

First pitch: 2:25 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Cardinals local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -105, Cardinals -115

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -115

Hudson has allowed just six home runs this season and just two home runs in his last 10 starts. He’ll be able to keep the Phillies' offense in check while I like the Cardinals’ chances of regaining their offensive form at home. I’m rolling with the Cardinals in this one.

Player prop pick: Paul Goldschmidt over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Goldschmidt is on a five-game hit streak with a home run and has a double in two of his last three games. Gibson has also given up five or more runs in half of his previous six starts. I’m predicting a good day for Goldschmidt at the plate.

