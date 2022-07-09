Angels vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Patrick Sandoval (3-3, 3.09 ERA) will be on the hill for the Angels and Dean Kremer (2-1, 2.48 ERA) will get the start for the Orioles.

Los Angeles (38-47) is hoping to come away with a series split after going down 0-2 to the Orioles heading into the weekend. The Angels have dropped six of their last seven overall, including their losses of 4-1 and 5-4 to Baltimore. Los Angeles will look to Sandoval to provide a boost as he heads to the hill with the hopes of limiting the Orioles’ lineup of batters that have been subpar against left-handed pitchers this season.

Baltimore (41-44) has been celebrated for inching closer to a .500 record amid a season that many deemed to be a throwaway year. Instead, the Orioles have found some type of magic all year long and it continued with a 5-4 walk-off rally win over the Angels on Friday night. A three-run comeback in the ninth inning helped Baltimore take a 2-0 series lead over the Angels and extend its winning streak to six games and counting.

Angels vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Dean Kremer

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Orioles local broadcast: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Angels -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Angels -120, Orioles + 100

Moneyline pick: Angels -120

The Orioles’ winning streak has been a sight to see, but all good things must come to an end eventually. With Sandoval on the hill, he should be able to limit Baltimore’s batters while the Angels can take advantage of Kremer who subsequently gave up five runs in his last start. I think Los Angeles snaps the winning streak on Saturday.

Player prop pick: Mike Trout over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Baltimore’s walkoff win spoiled Mike Trout’s performance on Friday night: three RBIs and a homer in five appearances at the plate. It may be a tall task to replicate that performance but I’m rolling with another efficient day at the plate for Trout Saturday.

