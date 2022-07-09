Marlins vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Braxton Garrett (1-3, 4.25 ERA) will start for the Marlins while the Mets will counter with Carlos Carrasco (9-4, 4.64 ERA).

Miami (40-42) continues its series with its NL East rival after splitting the first two games. The Marlins picked up a 5-2 win Friday night with Garrett Cooper’s two-run homer in the seventh inning providing the nail in the coffin for the Mets. Although the current series is tied 1-1, Miami trails the head-to-head matchup this season 6-3.

New York (52-32) failed to keep the momentum going in Game 2 after dominating the Marlins to the tune of 10-0 in game one of this series. The Mets managed just five hits Friday night and had a chance to take the lead after tying the game in the third inning. The Mets will look to wake up their commanding offense that ranks fourth in scoring with 4.84 runs per game.

Marlins vs. Mets

Pitchers: Braxton Garrett vs. Carlos Carrasco

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet New York

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Marlins +150, Mets -175

Moneyline pick: Mets -175

The Mets are among the most well-rounded teams in all of baseball and their offense should bounce back thoroughly in this contest. Miami has the 11th-worst bullpen ERA in baseball and it could spell doom as the game heads into later innings. Roll will the better all-around team with the Mets in this one.

Player prop pick: Carlos Carrasco over 4.5 strikeouts (-145)

The season numbers might not favor Carrasco but he is coming off an eight-strikeout performance in his last appearance against the Texas Rangers. The Marlins may be decent in the front of their rotation but lack the talent elsewhere on the roster to provide support. Go with Carrasco and the over for strikeouts for Saturday’s game.

