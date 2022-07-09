Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.43 ERA) will step on the mound for the Rockies while Madison Bumgarner (4-8, 3.74 ERA) will get the nod for the Diamondback.

Colorado (37-47) has taken back-to-back one-run games in this series and are now tied with the Diamondbacks for last place in the NL West. Tied 4-4 in the top of the sixth, Yonathan Daza grounded into a fielder’s choice that brought home Jose Iglesias. The following inning, Kris Bryant added to their tight lead when blasting a solo home run to left-center, his second long ball of the game.

Arizona (37-47) threatened in the bottom of the ninth when a Josh Rojas groundout scored Geraldo Perdomo to bring them within one. With the potential tying run on second with two outs, Jordan lined out to short to end the game.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Madison Bumgarner

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+160), Rockies +1.5 (-190)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Diamondbacks -125, Rockies +105

Moneyline pick: Rockies +105

We’re going with the Rockies on the moneyline here. They have the momentum from the previous two nights and that should carry over into this afternoon, where they’ll take the third game of this four-game series and pass the D-Backs in the standings.

Player prop pick: Charlie Blackmon over 1.5 hits (+205)

Blackmon has been in a slump this week, going 0-11 at the plate over the last four games. However, he has an opportunity to break out of it against Madison Bumgarner. He’s owns a .340 career batting average in 50 career at bats against MadBum, so there’s an opportunity for him to have a big day this afternoon. Expect a multi-hit afternoon for him at Chase Field.

